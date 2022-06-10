Inside the Omoke, GK Nyambura drama





A squabbling couple has treated the online community to drama after a video of their no so pleasant night altercation went viral.

It all began with lamentation from the man by the name Omoke of how content creator GK Nyambura showed up at his doorstep at 4am and caused a scene after he declined to let her in.

“Shows up to my door. Asking to reconcile. When I don’t let her and two friends in, she breaks my flower pots then this follows,” the man posted with a video of the lady screaming.

To this Nyambura responded with claims that she only went to pick her clothes from man’s house where she says she assaulted by the watchman.

“Extorting my friends $2000 (Sh200,000) is not legal. And you and your watchman can’t physically assault me and you start to gaslight me,” she wrote.

Rubbishing claims of reconciliation, she posed, “Why would I go with my friends if I’m trynna reconcile?”

The bickering couple gave the online community a juicy topic to share memes.

Huwa tukiambia hawa wasichana " you will never find another man like me " wanadhani ni jokes 😅😅 Gk anakapitia sahii — Nip. (@_humphrey22) June 10, 2022

Ok but y’all what is GK nyambura onnnnnnnnn😭😭😭😭😭😂invading an ex’s house at 4am is crazyyy she’s setting women back 1000 years lmfaoooo😭😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/q6ELx5Q1cn — 𝐎𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐨𝐮𝐬&𝐄𝐯𝐢𝐥😈 (@BrownThighsOutt) June 10, 2022

Gk nyambura just needs to let go ..that man recorded you ..he hates you 😭😭 — ♥️Monica🎀 (@__mawiaa) June 10, 2022

Omoke to hold a space and share tips on how to make someone not ever get over you. — Aunty Wafs🦋 (@wa_ngare) June 10, 2022

I want what Omoke has with GK — RONOH CHEBET (@Iam_ronoh) June 10, 2022

Msijaribu kugeuzia Omoke ,he had every right to post that psychotic woman bana, she drags him almost every other day on her IG stories — drey (@Dreymwangi) June 10, 2022