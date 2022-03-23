Jamaican reggae singer slapped with six year jail term

Jamaican Reggae Artist Jah Cure in full Maasai regalia on stage during the Umoja Splash Festival held on July 6, 2019 at the Uhuru Gardens. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Jamaican reggae singer Jah Cure has been sentenced to six years in prison for attempted manslaughter.

The Jamaican Observer reports that the musician, real name Siccaturie Alcock was found guilty by a Netherlands court of attempted manslaughter.

He is said to have stabbed event promoter Nicardo ‘Papa’ Blake, 45, on October 1 at Dam Square, in the city center of Amsterdam, where he was booked for a performance.

Cure had performed at Blake’s concert, two days before, in the Melkweg.

However, he had not been paid his performance fee of 5,000 euros.

His lawyers tried to argue that the singer was acting on self-defence but a three panel judge ruled otherwise.

This is not Cure’s first offence, in 1999 he was sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping and robbing a woman at gunpoint. However he was released after serving for only eight years.

His last appearance in Kenya in 2019 turned out to be a disappointing one amid complaints of a poor stage performance by the main act, a malfunctioning sound address system and shortage of alcohol for frustrated revellers.

His tour of Kenya was part of his African leg of his worldwide tour dubbed “The Royal Soldier Tour”.