Jimal Roho Safi now turns to the gym after love fails him





Nairobi businessman Jimal Mohammed aka Jimal Roho Safi, has turned to the gym after his failed relationships. On Friday Jamal shared a picture of himself and a friend on a football pitch with the caption:

“Mapenzi imekata wacha tujaribu gym na hii baridi.”

The father of two is currently single after his wife Amira filed for divorce following his relationship with socialite Amber Ray. Just recently, the businessman came out publicly and apologized to his ex-wife Amira.

“Out here I may seem okay but deep down I’m broken and I can no longer continue to live like this. Most of you if not all know what happened between me and my wife and how we came to limelight; to say the least, it was chaos! It was messy! It was downright ugly!” Jimal wrote.

Jimal admitted that the public spat he engaged Amira was wrong and that he knows he hurt her. However, Amira in her response said Jimal’s apology took her to one of the darkest places in her life.

“That apology has taken me to one of the darkest places I have ever been in my life because I have reflected on so much that happened in public and behind closed doors and it has triggered a lot of emotions,” she said.

Jimal then sent an encrypted message to Amira after his ‘failed’ apology.

“Maybe I am not the best person in your life but one day you will hear my name and say damn! He was different, he changed,” his message read.

Trouble in the couple’s marriage started when Jimal asked his wife to accept Amber Ray, born Faith Makau, as his second wife. However, Jimal’s affair with the socialite only lasted six months.