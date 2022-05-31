Johnstone Muthama dismisses claims he will dump Ruto





Johnson Muthama has rubbished reports he is about to dump Deputy President William Ruto for old ally Raila Odinga.

The seasoned politician is currently serving as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman, a political outfit Ruto intends to use to contest for the presidency in the August 2022 polls.

But he’s been missing in circulation in recent times, leading to reports he could abandon ship with less than three months to the polls.

The famed businessman has since clarified his stance.

“I am going nowhere. I’m still the chairman of UDA Kenya, the biggest and most vibrant political party in Kenya. That is the inexorable truth,” he announced in a statement on his Twitter page.

He also accused rival politicians, and especially those associated with Odinga’s camp, of spreading propaganda.

“Kuzimia (Azimio) coalition is imprisoned in a gridlock of lies and keeps on blurring the lines between facts and fables expecting us in UDA to buy their debilitating and fake narrative of defections.”

“I have and will remain focused, faithful and true to UDA Kenya until we form the next government under Dr William Ruto.”

The statement comes a time he has not been spotted in political campaigns despite his interest in vying for the Machakos gubernatorial seat.

Analysts have credited his absence with the recent sudden death of his daughter while critics suggest it has something to do with the entry of his sworn political enemy in the frame of Alfred Mutua in Ruto’s camp.

Muthama publicly criticized Mutua’s entry and vowed not to support him.

“What will people say of me if they wake up one morning and see me dancing with Mutua and saying I’m going to work with Mutua from now onwards?” he posed.

Mutua’s stance comes a day after Kipruto Kirwa, his vice-chairman in UDA, announced he’d quit the party for Azimio citing a lack of democracy in the party and especially in regarding to the appointment of Rigathi Gachagua as Ruto’s running mate at the expense of Kithure Kindiki.