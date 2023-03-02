Jose Chameleone’s controversial moments





Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone is one of the most talented and popular musicians in East Africa.

Blessed with a rich voice, Chameleone’s music genre is Afrobeat, and he normally sings in Luganda, English, and Swahili.

The singer started his music career in 1998 and is known for hits such as Mama Mia, Jamila, Kipepeo, and Shida za Dunia among other songs.

He however remains one of the most controversial musicians of our time and has often trended for not-so-good reasons.

Passionately kissing his brother Weasel in public

Last weekend, during a jam-packed concert, Chameleone passionately kissed his brother Douglas Mayanja aka Weasel Manizo.

This happened after Weasel joined him on stage and they locked lips in the presence of revelers. With the deed leaving a controversial taste in the mouths of his fans, the singer has since apologized saying it was at the heat of the moment and his emotions were all over.

“My sincere apologies to the general public. Weasel and I are brothers and family men. We were caught up in the heat of the moment. As African men, we respect African values and morals. The act is regrettable and should not have happened and will never happen again,” he said.

His actions come at a time when Uganda’s Parliament is discussing a bill to criminalize same-sex relationships.

Caught on camera whipping a bodaboda guy in public

Chameleone recently went viral when he was captured canning a bodaboda rider in public.

The video was posted on TikTok and elicited mixed reactions forcing the singer to issue a statement defending his actions.

In the statement, Chameleone claimed he beat up the rider in self-defense after he rammed into his Range Rover leaving the left side of it scratched.

He said he could have ignored the incident were it not for the verbal insults and threats of physical assault that came from the rider.

Accused by his wife of adultery and violence

In 2017, the artiste’s wife Daniella Atim filed for divorce accusing her husband of cruelty, saying he would beat and humiliate her even in the presence of their five children.

The singer then announced the end of his nine-year marriage saying he failed and could have done better. “Everything has an End! I failed, I was not the best I could be! What else do we need, God had blessed us, loved us, he will always be there for us,” read part of his post.

Uganda Revenue Authority seizes his car in a tax dispute

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) clashed with Chameleone over claims he failed to pay taxes for his car. The tax man intercepted Chameleone during his performance and urged him to provide them with documents for the car but he told them off.

Accused of failing to perform at several events despite pocketing appearance fee

Not once or twice has Chameleone been paid to perform and failed to do so. In 2017, the artiste was forced to refund Sh374,796 or face the law after he failed to show up for a South African event.

Chameleone was to perform at four concerts dubbed ‘Wale Wale’ between October 29th and November 1st in the cities of Durban, East London, Pretoria, and Cape Town but failed to honour the deal.

Last month, he failed to attend a concert in Uganda saying he was in the USA.

Mula Entertainment had paid him up but claimed that he refused to refund the money he was paid as booking. They claim they paid him Sh153,000.

