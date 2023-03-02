Muhoozi backs DRC rebels to defeat Kenya Defence Forces





Uganda’s First son Muhoozi Kainerugabsa now says the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) M23 rebels will defeat the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

In his latest controversial comments about Kenya on Twitter, Muhoozi, who is President Yoweri Museveni’s firstborn son, and a General in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) even joked that KDF should consider employing him as a consultant.

“The only thing we, warriors, know about Kenya is that they ran the fastest from the enemy. M23 will beat them to pieces in DRC without a doubt! Maybe they should employ me as an advisor to help them?” he tweeted, before deleting the message.

A mostly Congolese Tutsi group, the M23 first leaped to prominence in 2012 after capturing the Congolese town of Goma.

But after lying dormant for years, the rebels took up arms again in late 2021 claiming the DRC government had failed to honour a pledge to integrate them into the army, among other grievances.

KDF has joined other armies on a peace keeping mission in the region with President William Ruto stressing the need for peace in East Africa.

KDF’s presence in DR Congo comes as the M23 militia surged across DRC’s North Kivu province, capturing swathes of territory and inflaming tensions in the region.

Kenya’s former president Uhuru Kenyatta, who holds the positions of both the AU-Kenya Peace Envoy and EAC Facilitator for the East Africa Community has been instrumental in discussing and developing a roadmap to improve the peace process and restoring long-lasting peace, security, and stability in the Eastern part of DRC.

And President William Ruto, speaking at a mini-summit of the African Union called on the international community to pump money and other resources into the peace bid in the DRC reflecting for the first time, the tough job of resolving conflict.

