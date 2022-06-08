Joyce Omondi’s sweet message to Waihiga Mwaura on his birthday





TV personality Joyce Omondi has shared a sweet message on social media celebrating her husband, Citizen TV news anchor Waihiga Mwaura, on his birthday.

The onscreen beauty shared photos of Waihiga on her Instagram feed which she captioned with a romantic message for her hubby.

“Happy birthday to the man of my dreams and the love of my life, #theoneHekeptforme @waihigamwaura. I am so incredibly, blessed to share life with you. Thank you for who you are and all you do. You truly are a gift worthy of celebration every day. So here’s to many more years filled with joy, love, grace and every good thing from above!” Joyce wrote.

The couple wedded on December 18, 2015 at Sawela Lodge in Naivasha and have been one of the most admired onscreen couples alongside Citizen TV’s Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla.

Six on, there have been plenty of rumours about the couple expecting their first child, claims which Joyce has always denied with the couple appearing to be enjoying their marriage.

A month ago, the couple were in mourning following the sudden demise of Waihiga’s sister, Gathoni Mwaura. Joyce, who hosts ‘Rauka’ on Citizen TV, shared the sad news on her social media pages, saying how difficult she found it to come to terms with the death of her sister-in-law.

“I have begun and erased this first sentence more times than I can count because I feel numb and speechless. It’s incredibly difficult trying to accept that our tender-hearted, witty, beautiful little sister, Gathoni, is suddenly no longer with us. Never had we imagined such a loss,” she wrote.

The late Gathoni was first introduced to the public by Waihiga in August 2022 when she was graduating with a Masters in Education from Derby University in the UK.