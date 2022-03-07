Jua Cali wife opens up on battle with baby weight





Lily Asigo, the wife of musician Julius Nunda who is commonly referred to as Juacali, has opened up on her struggle with weight.

Via a post on her socials, Asigo says she suffered postpartum depression after delivering her firstborn son.

“Life is a journey. This is mine. First photo taken when my son was a year old. I snapped back quickly. Never struggled with baby weight. I didn’t want to breastfeed my son, didn’t want to cuddle him. The second photo, I was at peace, had a third baby, and was breastfeeding. I was so excited to leave the house and meet up with family and friends,” she explains.

The entrepreneur adds that one needs to appreciate themselves just as they are and they shall conquer postpartum depression.

“Every day when you look at yourself in the mirror, appreciate yourself, work on yourself if you need to, surround yourself with the right people, and don’t go looking for validation. I’m now enjoying the company of my children and I apologized to my son.”

The couple is currently blessed with three children.