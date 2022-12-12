Jubilee officials confirm Azimio divorce

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) confers with African Union's High Representative for Infrastructure Development Raila Odinga during closing session of the AfroChampions Boma on Infrastructure financing and delivery at Windsor Hotel on April 17, 2019. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Jubilee party leaders have threatened to leave the Azimio la Umoja coalition within 14 days.

Mark Ndung’u, the party’s Nairobi chairman also announced Jubilee will not be participating in the ongoing Azimio consultative forums.

He added the party had collected over 10,000 signatures aimed at fast-tracking its divorce from Azimio.

The move comes amid reports former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is Jubilee’s former party leader, is set to retire as Azimio chairperson so as to focus on peacebuilding.

Nairobi News understands the retired Head of State had already taken a back seat in the running of the coalition since he took up his new mandate of leading peace talks in the region

The Jubilee delegates who met on Sunday also demanded an accounting of the funds allotted for agents during the general election on August 9 which they claim were not used for the intended purpose.

Additionally, they accused the coalition leaders of hiding information about the coalition agreement.

The impending split comes amid claims Jubilee members feel shortchanged with how Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) positions were shared among constituent parties.

Jubilee MPs argued they were shortchanged in the three available slots for the coalition, explaining that the three slots were to be shared equally with their party, ODM and Wiper presenting a candidate.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan and Sirisia MP John Waluke who were elected on the Jubilee party ticket had been angling for PSC slots but the party instead settled on Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo.

