Kagwe Mungai: Breakup almost shattered me before I found love again





Renowned musician Kagwe Mungai has surprised his fans by delving into his personal life and sharing his experiences with heartbreak and the transformative power of love.

In a candid interview on the ‘Best Kept Secrets’ Podcast, the multi-talented artiste revealed that he had given up on dating after enduring constant heartbreak but ultimately found his way back to happiness.

Opening up about a past relationship that left him shattered, Kagwe described the intoxicating feeling of being in love for the first time.

“There was a time when I think I was 23, 24, and I was head over heels, the first time I felt drunk in love,” he recalled.

However, the relationship eventually ran its course, causing Kagwe to almost lose himself in the process.

“I can’t blame anyone in particular for why it ended; it was time,” Kagwe said while reflecting on the breakup.

The end of the relationship took a toll on his confidence and his music, as he had envisioned a future with his former partner. It took him five years to recover and find his true self again.

During this challenging period, Kagwe turned to music as his therapy, pouring his heartbreak into his songs.

“I remember for weeks waking up crying, and I would blast trap music while running on the road, tears rushing off my face,” he revealed.

To protect himself from further heartbreak, Kagwe withdrew from dating for a significant period.

“I was extremely scared of getting my heart broken, so I kept everything at arm’s length. I wasn’t ready,” he confessed.

This self-imposed hiatus allowed him to focus on personal growth and discover his own worth.

However, in a surprising turn of events, in May 2023, Kagwe and popular lifestyle content creator Sharon Mwangi finally confirmed their romantic relationship, putting an end to months of speculation among fans.

The couple shared delightful videos on Instagram, showcasing their infectious happiness and love for music.

While rumors had been circulating for some time, it was only in March of this year that Sharon hinted at their relationship during a Q&A session with fans on Instagram.

When asked about her relationship status, Sharon playfully replied, “Ndio! Mwenye macho haambiwi tazama,” confirming her blossoming romance with Kagwe.

