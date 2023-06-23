Exclusive: Mwende Macharia’s side of the story on Azziad interview that ended badly





Media personality Mwende Macharia has given her side of the story of her interview with popular TikToker Azziad Nasenya that went wrong.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday saw Azziad storming out of the studio in protest.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, the vivacious radio presenter revealed that she had invited Azziad to appear on her show segment, called ‘Inspirational Wednesday,’ which focuses on showcasing the achievements of young individuals who have excelled in various areas of life.

“As one of those people who has achieved great success in her craft, I wanted Azziad to share her story with our audience,” Mwende explained.

According to Mwende, the unexpected walkout occurred when she posed a question about the disbandment of the Talanta Hela Council, a topic they had agreed not to discuss.

Azziad responded with a ‘no comment’ answer when the presenter continued with other questions.

“We agreed not to talk about it. No comment. Mwende tukishaongea na tuka agree I will honestly walk out of here. Because we cannot agree on something then you go back on it,” Azziad protested.

“You do not respect me as a brand and I cannot appreciate that dear. Thank you,” she said as she walked out of the studio.

Mwende emphasized that such incidents are rare occurrences during her shows and that there is no animosity between her and Azziad. She clarified that as a journalist, she was simply doing her job.

“These are the occupational hazards we face in journalism. They happen from time to time, so it’s not the first instance. I’ve even befriended an artiste who walked out of our studio before,” Mwende shared.

The seasoned media personality maintained that her only intention was to inquire whether Azziad’s life had been affected by missing out on the Talanta Hela job position. She believed it was a fair question to ask as a journalist.

Addressing the trolls and critics, Mwende asserted that she does not allow negativity to affect her life as an established journalist with 14 years of experience in the industry.

As for Azziad, Mwende said she holds nothing against her and that her actions were purely part of her professional duty.

