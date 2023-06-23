Boyz II Men concert organizers taken to court

American band Boyz II Men comprising (from left) Shawn Patrick Stockman, Nathan Morris, and Wanya Morris performs at the Stanbic Yetu Festival at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on June 10, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

American band Boyz II Men comprising (from left) Shawn Patrick Stockman, Nathan Morris, and Wanya Morris performs at the Stanbic Yetu Festival at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on June 10, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





The organisers of the shambolic Stanbic Yetu concert featuring American boy band Boyz II Men have now been taken to court.

According to court documents seen by Nairobi News, the case has been filed by Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) against the event organsiers.

The case (number HCCHRPET/E203/2023) has been filed under certificate of urgency at the Milimani Law Courts has been filed against Stanbic Bank Kenya, who the were the official sponsors of the highly disappointing event, alongside Radio Africa Events and Homeboyz Entertainment Limited.

Justice Lawrence N. Mugambi ordered that the respondents be served within 14 days as he set the date for mentioning on the July 24, 2023.

Also read: Exclusive – Mwende Macharia’s side of the story on Azziad interview that ended badly

“I have read the notice of Motion Application dated 19/06/2023 and the accompanying certificate of urgency dated 19/06/2023 and hereby make the following orders. 1. That the application be served within the next 14 days; 2. That upon service the respondents to file their responses within 14 days from the date of service; 3. Leave is granted to the Applicant to file any further documentation if need be; 4. Mention on 24/07/2023 for compliance and directions,” Judge Mugambi ordered.

Also read: Why Kennedy Rapudo and Jimal Roho Safi are throwing shade at each other

The court orders come just days after both Stanbic and Radio Africa Events issued an apology to the public stating that they had commenced investigations to establish what might have possibly led to the goofs witnessed on the night of June 10, 2023 at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

“We sincerely apologize for failing short of your expectations with regards particularly to the sound quality and layout in the General arena. We acknowledge it was a concert of two parts. We understand the disappointment and frustration you may have felt and we want to assure you that we take your feedback seriously,” Radio Africa Events said in a statement.

Also read: Meet the woman who comforted a crying Sakaja in front of President Ruto

The sponsors would later on issue their statement stating that “As an organization, we have taken note with great concern the respectful feedback and detailed observation shared by fans. We acknowledge that the key elements of the show fell short of meeting the standards leading to disappointment amongst music fans who attended the concert.”

A majority of VIP and Regular ticket holders felt short changed with the turn of events that night. Many vented their frustrations on social media terming the experience a rip-off of Sh15,000 and Sh8,000 respectively, that they had to part with for the tickets.

Also read: Why Jalang’o was better off as a comedian than a politician