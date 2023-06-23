Juliani treats wife Lilian to birthday dinner amid breakup rumours





Lilian Nganga, the wife of rapper Juliani celebrated her 38th birthday in style.

The couple marked the special occasion with a captivating birthday photo shoot, capturing unforgettable moments with their adorable son, Utheri.

In a display of love and admiration, Juliani arranged a delightful surprise for his beloved wife.

A special dinner was prepared, complete with an elegant display of white flowers and a beautifully adorned chocolate cake, all serving as a warm welcome to Lilian’s new age.

Juliani also shared photos they took together, including some with their 11-month-old son, Utheri, and pampered his better half with love.

Notably, during the celebration, Juliani couldn’t help but notice the peculiar alignment of significant dates in their lives.

“My birthday is April 22. Mpenzi wangu’s (my love) is June 22. Ler, our son, was born on July 22. 2 much!” Juliani playfully remarked about the incredible coincidence.

Juliani further expressed his profound love for Lilian, overwhelmed by the immeasurable joy and happiness she brings into his life.

“Nyar Okuyu. Lady lovely. Msichana switi, peremende. Gal sambaratisha my heart. Miss mwah! Mwah! Mtoto fine thank you. Happy birthday, Mpenzi,” Juliani declared, his heartfelt words resonating with deep affection.

Lilian, equally elated on her special day, took the opportunity to gracefully embrace her 38th year.

She also revealed that her birthday falls on her favorite day of the week.

On Sunday, Lilian sparked a debate online after she failed to recognize her husband on Fathers Day.

The couple solemnized their union in February, 2022 in a private wedding in Kiambu county.

For the occasion, Lilian was dressed in a baby pink flowing wedding gown and Juliani was in a snow-white t-shirt with an ivory jacket, dark-coloured pair of trousers and white sneakers. The couple welcomed their son Utheri in July 2022.

