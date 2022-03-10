Kawangware man charged with stealing employee’s phone

Ferdinand Shakava at the Kibera law courts where he admitted to stealing from his employer. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A domestic worker who broke into his employer’s house and stole a laptop, mobile phone and suitcase pleaded guilty to charges of house breaking and theft.

Ferdinand Shikava was charged with breaking into Gunvant Mandalia’s house in South C estate in Nairobi and stealing the items on February 11.

He also pleaded guilty to theft and handling stolen property after he was found with the phone belonging to Mandalia at his hide out in Kawangware. The other items were not recovered.

Mandalia had gone out for the day only to return in the evening and find his house having been broken into and his worker who resides in the servant’s quarter missing.

His laptop, worth Sh30, 000, suitcase worth Sh15, 000 and a mobile phone valued at Sh10, 000 were missing from the house.

He reported the matter to the police who did investigations and traced and arrested the suspect.

Shikava broke the main door of the house to gain entry to commit the theft.

He pleaded guilty to the charges when he was arraigned before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa of Kibera law courts. He will be sentenced on March 9.