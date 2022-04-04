Kenyan rapper KayCyy wins Grammy





Kenyan-born tunesmith was one of the guiding hands behind last year’s “Donda” blockbuster.

Born Mark Makora Mbogo, he won a Grammy for his work on the Kanye West song “Hurricane”.

The song which also features the Weeknd, and Lil Baby on Sunday won the Best Melodic Rap Performance award at the 2022 Grammys.

KayCyy is credited as a writer and guest performer on the track and on the album “Donda” which was nominated for Album of The Year.

The rapper took to social media to react to the win writing, “Hurricane! OMG! I knew you was a special one. Praise God man! Wow!” (SIC).

HURRRRRICANEEEE OMG I KNEW U WAS A SPECIAL ONE !! 🥺🥺 PRAISE GOD MANNNNN ! Wowww🤯 — #GUTI (@kaycyy) April 3, 2022

The song beat out fellow nominees J. Cole’s “Pride Is the Devil” featuring Lil Baby, Doja Cat’s “Need to Know”, Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow and Tyler, the Creator’s “WusYaName” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign.

The Columbia-signed KayCyy has writing credits throughout the album – like on chilling ballad “24” and his voice can be heard on “Keep My Spirit Alive Pt. 2” (formerly its first part).

Plus, he and Ye’s shared manager Abou “Bu” Thiam claims he laid down around 300 reference tracks for the project, many of which have seemingly gone unheard.

Kaycyy has worked with numerous A-List artists such as Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Kehlani among many others.

Other than Kaycyy, Kenyan Music Group Jabali Afrika was also recognised at the 64th Grammys.

The band’s member Joseck Asikoye was admitted to the Recording Academy Class of 2021 as a voting member.

“I was part of a meeting between musicians of African heritage and the Academy CEO following the outcry over the lack of transparency in the process and he promised greater representation in the academy that votes on the nominees and eventual winners,” Asikoye said after the admission.

Last year, Kenya’s music group Sauti Sol also won a similar award. They were recognized for their role in the Burna Boy’s Afrikan star which was part of the ‘Twice as Tall’ album by the Nigerian star which won a Grammy.