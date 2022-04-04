Infinix first 5G smartphone is available for pre-order in Kenya





Infinix on Monday announced the launch of their first 5G smartphone market in Kenya.

Infinix Zero 5G is powered by MediaTek’s 6nm Dimensity 900 chipset and Mali-G68 MC4 GPU coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM (with 3GB Extended RAM) and 256GB of onboard storage (UFS 3.1).

The smartphone opts for the 5G powered Dimensity processor which will be a huge upgrade over the Mediatek G series that power the company’s other devices.

The Dimnesity 900 chipset is promising way better performance and raw performance is scoring 486136 points according to Antutu benchmark. We’ll be taking the phone through its paces to confirm these stats – so watch out for our reviews.

Infinix adds that the smartphone features Clever 5G Mode that automatically switches between link4G and 5G according to the user’s bandwidth, which can significantly improve download and gaming speed and reduce power consumption.

The Zero 5G supports Dual 5G which enables the smartphone to connect to two separate 5G SIMs, intelligently switching to the fastest network and enabling seamless internet access from both connections as needed.

Infinix Zero 5G ships with a Uni-curve design featuring no hard edges and a raised camera bump with softened curves and a shiny finish.

The display is a 6.78” LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate and brightness capped at 500 nits and will run on Android 11 and XOS 10.

For optics, Infinix Zero 5G comes with a 48MP triple camera setup with a 13MP telephoto lens featuring up to 30X digital zoom and a 2MP depth sensor.

At the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera with Dual Flash Light and will be powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Infinix’s Dar-Link 2.0, Wi-Fi 6, XArena, Heat Pipe Thermal Module 2.0 and 3-D Cooling Master that systematically monitors the temperature of your device so you can immerse yourself in the game without worrying about overheating.

It comes in Cosmic Black, Exploratory Blue and Skylight Orange. Cosmic Black has a glossy finish at the back. Skylight Orange has a vegan leather finish and a leathered texture.

“Infinix is setting a strong course in today’s fast-growing marketplace and providing innovative, yet high-performance 5G technology that is more attainable to users through the new ZERO 5G smartphone,” said Charles Ding, Deputy Product Director of Infinix Mobility.

“Our innovation gives users a smartphone with better performance from a slimmer and stylish design that includes every key technology feature they are looking for in a 5G device that offers the most bang for its buck within its price range,” he added.

The phone is now available for Pre-Order in the country right from the XPARK website for Sh32,999 and will be available at the company’s retail stores countrywide from April 8.