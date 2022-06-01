Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

What's Hot

KOT react to claims Raila Odinga will ‘easily’ win the August polls

By Wangu Kanuri June 1st, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter have shared varied reactions to Interior PS Karanja Kibicho’s suggestion that Raila Odinga will win the August 2022 polls in the first round with 60 percent of the votes cast.

Kibicho in a television interview, explained he was quoting Intelligence data.

Related Stories

He also suggested some presidential candidates have been giving an impression they were popular while they were not.

One user felt public servants should respect their oath of office and not draw into politics.

Another one countered that they were on track as they gather information on anything within Kenya’s borders.

Another user claimed there was a sinister motive when a public servant abandoned their roles and dived into giving unfounded figures.

Another felt no one cared about the statistics.

Another one claimed it was wise to manage expectations from Raila’s end to avoid what has been witnessed in the past.

Another argued Odinga was not as popular as Kibicho would want Kenyans to believe.

While another said Kibicho’s claims were far fetched.

Another user claimed Ruto was more popular than Raila Odinga.

 

Kibicho and Communications (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru have consistently indicated Odinga, who is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s blue eyed boy, will triumph in the polls.

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Uhuru endorses Karua as Kenya’s ‘next’...