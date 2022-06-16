KOT react to Wamatangi, Kabogo Kiambu tiff

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo addressing the media at his residence in Kiambu on August 9, 2017 after losing his seat. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have shared varied reactions following the political stand-off pitting Kiambu gubernatorial candidates Kimani Wamatangi and William Kabogo.

The two politicians, who are affiliated with Deputy President William Ruto, exchanged not-so-rosy words during a rally in the county.

The discussion spilled over to Twitter, with Njeri Wavinya blaming Kabogo for interrupting Wamatangi’s speech.

Senator Wamatangi was silent when Kabogo was speaking but when it was Wamatangi's turn to speak Kabogo decides to interrupt his speech.Signs of a defeated man. — ___Wanyinaa✨💜😘 (@NjeriWanyina) June 15, 2022

Conrad Kulo suggested, but without sharing evidence, that the exchange could politically benefit Ruto.

Dear Kikuyus this is all Ruto wanted. William Ruto worked so hard to have you people turn against one another. Trust me, he's loving it. He was Moi's stellar student. He's now watching from afar as Kabogo and Wamatangi publicly fight. Rigathi Gachagua looked on! pic.twitter.com/qOKlOZ2tfD — Kulo Conrad (@ConradKulo) June 15, 2022

Another user suggested the exchange of words between the two politicians was a display of lack of leadership.

Wamatangi and Kabogo exchange their rivalry in public and to me this is a show of a worse kind of leadership.Let Kiambu decide but let it decide carefully. — BookMania 🇰🇪📚 (@iam_nyakoi) June 15, 2022

Makau Muli suggested the confrontation could dent the DP’s political fortunes in Central Kenya.

To Kenya Kwanza courtesy of William Kabogo and Wamatangi, those ugly confrontation if not controlled can sink the boat. Thank me later. — Makau F. Muli 🇰🇪 (@MakauWaMuli) June 15, 2022

Noordean Khagai says the verbal exchange showed how far politicians were willing to go to fight for their interests.