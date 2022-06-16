Join our Telegram Channel
KOT react to Wamatangi, Kabogo Kiambu tiff

By Wangu Kanuri June 16th, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have shared varied reactions following the political stand-off pitting Kiambu gubernatorial candidates Kimani Wamatangi and William Kabogo.

The two politicians, who are affiliated with Deputy President William Ruto, exchanged not-so-rosy words during a rally in the county.

The discussion spilled over to Twitter, with Njeri Wavinya blaming Kabogo for interrupting Wamatangi’s speech.

Conrad Kulo suggested, but without sharing evidence, that the exchange could politically benefit Ruto.

Another user suggested the exchange of words between the two politicians was a display of lack of leadership.

Makau Muli suggested the confrontation could dent the DP’s political fortunes in Central Kenya.

 

Noordean Khagai says the verbal exchange showed how far politicians were willing to go to fight for their interests.

 

