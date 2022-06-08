Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

GeneralMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

KOT reacts as Sakaja is cleared to contest for Nairobi gubernatorial seat

By Wangu Kanuri June 8th, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have shared varied reactions after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja to vie for the county gubernatorial seat.

As has been the case the whole week, Gabriel Oguda questioned Sakaja’s academic qualifications.

Related Stories

David Bundi described the clearance as a win for justice.

A Twitter user with the name Kenya Kwanza described the clearance as a way of empowering the youth.

Isaac Akeyo questioned why the electoral body was making it difficult for the politician yet they cleared him in 2017.

Sakaja was contesting for the Senate seat in 2017 where a University degree is not among the qualifications.

Aggrey Oluoch attributed Sakaja’s clearance to ‘prayers’, without substantiating.

Albion Achok claimed it took the politician two days to acquire the crucial documents required by IEBC.

Kenyan Njamba claimed he was interested in finding out which academic documents Sakaja used.

 

Kenyans have consistently questioned Sakaja’s academic qualifications with some claiming he did not complete his Actuarial Science degree course as he maintains.

In rebuttal, Sakaja urged those questioning his qualifications to cease the propaganda.

“Our march is unstoppable, our faith unshakeable and our victory is inevitable!” he tweeted.

A degree certificate is a requirement to all candidates contesting for the gubernatorial and presidency in Kenya.

 

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Raila, Ruto on Twitter ‘mitumba’ war