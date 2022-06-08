KOT reacts as Sakaja is cleared to contest for Nairobi gubernatorial seat





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have shared varied reactions after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja to vie for the county gubernatorial seat.

As has been the case the whole week, Gabriel Oguda questioned Sakaja’s academic qualifications.

BREAKING: IEBC finally clears Johnson Koskei Sakaja to run for Nairobi Governor. They, however, could neither confirm nor deny that the degree certificate arrived this morning from the Great Uganda Institute of Matooke Studies. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) June 7, 2022

David Bundi described the clearance as a win for justice.

Win for justice — david bundi (@davidbundi12) June 7, 2022

A Twitter user with the name Kenya Kwanza described the clearance as a way of empowering the youth.

Finally Johnson Sakaja has been given a green light by the IEBC for the Nairobi County gubernatorial race. Now it's time to roll your sleeves champ. Let's make Nairobi work by empowering all sectors including Mitumba. Mungu mbele! pic.twitter.com/H32Zpm6Q51 — Kenya Kwanza (@formnibottomup) June 7, 2022

Isaac Akeyo questioned why the electoral body was making it difficult for the politician yet they cleared him in 2017.

Sakaja was contesting for the Senate seat in 2017 where a University degree is not among the qualifications.

Is it not the same IEBC that cleared Senator Johnson Sakaja in 2017? Why is IEBC making it hard for us to understand them? Let justice and fairness prevail. Donge? — Isaac Akeyo (@lucidisaacber) June 7, 2022

Aggrey Oluoch attributed Sakaja’s clearance to ‘prayers’, without substantiating.

Albion Achok claimed it took the politician two days to acquire the crucial documents required by IEBC.

it only takes Johnson Sakaja 2 days to get his degree, while others like me, it would take me 4, 5, 6 or even 10yrs to get mine, this is the best time to be alive in the republic of Kenya, — Albion Achok 🏁 (@aac3110c91f3452) June 7, 2022

Kenyan Njamba claimed he was interested in finding out which academic documents Sakaja used.

Johnson Koskei Sakaja has been cleared to contest.. We still don't know which DEGREE he used 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OiUZec5ZGp — kenyannjamba (@kenyannjamba) June 7, 2022

Kenyans have consistently questioned Sakaja’s academic qualifications with some claiming he did not complete his Actuarial Science degree course as he maintains.

In rebuttal, Sakaja urged those questioning his qualifications to cease the propaganda.

“Our march is unstoppable, our faith unshakeable and our victory is inevitable!” he tweeted.

A degree certificate is a requirement to all candidates contesting for the gubernatorial and presidency in Kenya.