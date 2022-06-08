Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

Must ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Raila, Ruto on Twitter ‘mitumba’ war

By Wangu Kanuri June 8th, 2022 1 min read

William Ruto and Raila Odinga have publicly differed on Twitter over a policy by Odinga to empower local clothes manufacturers at the expense of importing the finished products.

Odinga had at the launch of his manifesto suggested he will discourage the importation of mitumba (second-hand) clothes.

Related Stories

He said: “Cotton was being grown in large numbers in our country. So many parts of the country use cotton it is the only available cash crop. Our textile industry was killed through liberalization and then they brought in mitumba it killed all our textile industries. Our people are wearing clothes coming from outside the country they’ve been worn by people who are dead.”

The comments created an online debate, with Ruto suggesting Odinga’s move will render thousands jobless.

 

 

In an instant rebuttal, Raila posted a video of Ruto suggesting an earlier similar ban of mitumba.

Odinga captured the video ‘the internet never forgets’.

Odinga and Ruto are considered among the frontrunners to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
KRA extend working hours to allow Kenyans file tax returns