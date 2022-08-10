Leader of Majority Amos Kimunya concedes defeat in Kipipiri contest

Leaders of Majority in the National Assembly Amos Kimunya addressing journalists at Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi on September 6, 2021. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Amos Kimunya has conceded defeat in Kipipiri Constituency, saying he respects the people’s choice.

In a statement through his Facebook account, Mr Kimunya thanked his constituents for the decision they made, while also saluting his opponent, UDA’s Muhia Wanjiku, for the good fight.

“The people made their decision, which was different from our expectation. In a democracy, the will of the people prevails, and therefore, I and team Kimunya will respect their choices. We extend our congratulations to the winners,” Kimunya said, who was seeking to defend his seat on a Jubilee Party.

Mr Kimunya said that serving his people for the last 15 years was a great opportunity for him and his family.

“We appreciate that life is dynamic, shaped by constantly emerging and often surprising circumstances,” he said.

Other candidates who were in the race were Kimani David Kamau (Tujibebe Party), Gichigi Samuel Kamunye, Gichuki Zachariah Mwangi, Kamau John Njenga and Kiore John Njoroge (all Independent candidates).

However, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is yet to announce the official results of this contest.

Mr Kimunya, who made a comeback to Parliament in 2017 on a Jubilee Party ticket, was a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He was nominated as the Leader of Majority in the National Assembly following the removal of Garissa Township MP Aden Duale.

Mr Kimunya was at the forefront of mobilizing the Mt Kenya residents to back the Building Bridges Initiative, which, even with the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, eventually collapsed.