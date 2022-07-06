Leave Uhuru alone and face me, Raila tells Ruto

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga addresses a campaign rally at Garba Tula town in Isiolo County on June 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

The Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga has asked Deputy President William Ruto to stop dragging the name President Uhuru Kenyatta into the presidential contest.

Speaking on Wednesday during a campaign rally in Ruiru, Kiambu County Mr Odinga challenged Dr Ruto to instead face him head-on.

“Leave Uhuru (Kenyatta) and deal with me face to face,” Mr Odinga said.

Mr Odinga’s remarks come in the backdrop of DP’s sustained onslaught on the president.

The ODM party leader also asked voters in Kiambu County to vote for Azimio candidates, with a promise that his administration will fight corruption in the country.

Dr Ruto has lately taken to credit himself for making Mr Kenyatta the president for two terms.

“I’m the one who supported Uhuru Kenyatta until he became the president. Had I not supported him, would he have become the president?” Ruto posed during campaign rally in Isiolo, Marsabit County.

Dr Ruto also recently claimed that he is the one who encouraged President Kenyatta to keep fighting after the Supreme Court nullified their election victory in 2017.

According to the DP, at one point he almost slapped the President at State House as he encouraged him to chin up and go back to the people to campaign ahead of the repeat election.