Kenyan man arrested after dramatic police chase in US

By Hilary Kimuyu July 6th, 2022 1 min read

An armed Kenyan man was on Monday arrested following a dramatic police chase that went through the states of Maryland and Virginia.

According to Montgomery County police, officers were on the lookout for 26-year-old Frederick K. Njihia of Germantown following reports of a shooter.

No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred around 9:20 am, the Montgomery County Department of Police said.

But the police said Njihia then sped off in a blue Honda Civic and officers responding to the incident spotted the vehicle, WFXR News reported.

The pursuit began when an officer spotted a blue Honda Civic matching the reported description of Njihia’s vehicle. Njihia shot at the police cruiser, flattening a front tire.

Troopers picked up the pursuit, eventually using a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) to bump his car, causing the driver to crash into a wall and flip upside down.

Following the crash, Njihia was taken to hospital for minor injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Police said they recovered a .223 rifle from his car. No police officer was injured during the incident.

Virginia State Police charged Njihia with one felony count of eluding police and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. He also faces four counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault with a firearm in Montgomery.

The suspect is being held without bond at the Fairfax Adult Detention Center and will later be extradited to Montgomery County.

