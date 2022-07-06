Kenyan man arrested after dramatic police chase in US

Frederick K. Njihia the Kenyan national who has been arrested in the US.

An armed Kenyan man was on Monday arrested following a dramatic police chase that went through the states of Maryland and Virginia.

According to Montgomery County police, officers were on the lookout for 26-year-old Frederick K. Njihia of Germantown following reports of a shooter.

No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred around 9:20 am, the Montgomery County Department of Police said.

But the police said Njihia then sped off in a blue Honda Civic and officers responding to the incident spotted the vehicle, WFXR News reported.

A police pursuit that began in a Germantown neighborhood after a Montgomery County Police officer was shot at came to an end in Fairfax, Virginia. No police officers or citizens were injured during this pursuit. The suspect is in custody.

The pursuit began when an officer spotted a blue Honda Civic matching the reported description of Njihia's vehicle. Njihia shot at the police cruiser, flattening a front tire.

The pursuit began when an officer spotted a blue Honda Civic matching the reported description of Njihia’s vehicle. Njihia shot at the police cruiser, flattening a front tire.

Troopers picked up the pursuit, eventually using a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) to bump his car, causing the driver to crash into a wall and flip upside down.

POLICE CHASE: Montgomery County police say a man w/ a gun in Germantown fired shots at an officer, then led them on a chase down 270, over the American Legion Bridge onto 495, then onto route 7 and crashed in the Tyson’s area. We can see the car flipped upside down @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/A2ukN2g0Zn — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) July 4, 2022

Following the crash, Njihia was taken to hospital for minor injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Police said they recovered a .223 rifle from his car. No police officer was injured during the incident.

Virginia State Police charged Njihia with one felony count of eluding police and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. He also faces four counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault with a firearm in Montgomery.

The suspect is being held without bond at the Fairfax Adult Detention Center and will later be extradited to Montgomery County.