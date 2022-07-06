Musalia: Raila Odinga has sensed defeat

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi during the launch of Kenya Kwanza Manifesto at Kasarani indoor arena on June 30, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance has accused Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition of plotting to delay the August 9 General Election.

With 34 days remaining before Kenyans go to the polls, Ruto’s camp has said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) should be left to finalise its preparation for the polls.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi on Wednesday went as a far as claiming that ODM leader Raila Odinga has sensed defeat.

“ODM has started showing signs of panic. They should not try to intimidate or give IEBC conditions,” Mr Mudavadi said.

He added that the law is meant to serve all the candidates and it should not be changed at the last minute to favour those who are dissatisfied.

Mudavadi’s remarks comes after the Azimio team claimed there could be plans to tilt the results in favour of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate after Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula was linked to the firm tasked to print the ballot papers.

At the same time, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has asked IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati to ensure that the mistake that led to the nullification of the 2017 presidential result does not occur.

“We don’t want to go back to where we have come from, Kenyans want to have a peaceful, fair and transparent election,” Junet said.

On his part, Dr Ruto said that his team does not care who is given the tender, as long as the election will be free, fair and peaceful.

Meanwhile, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale has said the country is currently in state capture.

“Stop preparing the ground for rejecting election results and illegal swearing-in,” Duale said.