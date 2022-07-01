Lillian Nganga drops hint of when she is expecting her baby





Former Machakos First Lady Lillian Nganga has confirmed pregnancy speculations with a hint that the baby may arrive this month. In an Instagram post, Nganga attached a photo of herself with the caption: “July, 2022 … 🌺 …I know you’ll be good. I am ready to receive it all.#nuevomes #julio #grateful.”

The post was followed with numerous congratulatory messages from her fans.

Lillian wedded rapper Juliani barely five months after ending her 10-year romantic relationship with Machakos governor Alfred Mutua.

“Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end my long term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run and I am forever grateful to God he brought us together. We remain friends,” Lillian said when the couple announced their separation.

Mutua on his part said, “Lillian and I have been a blessing to each other. Two months ago, we decided to slowly disengage. We are in amicable terms and remain very close as friends. We will continue to talk, meet and share ideas constantly,” adding that they had reached the decision to separate in a mature and agreeable manner.

Shortly after they made their seperation public, Lillian posted a photo of herself with Juliani.

“In this photo are two fully conscious adults who have chosen to be together. Any other narrative is false outdated and ill intentioned. Let’s respect people’s choices. Love and let love,” she captioned the photo.