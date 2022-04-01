Long-running Kenyan telenovela ‘Selina’ comes to an end

The lead characters in the TV series 'Selina' from left Biko (Peter Kamau), Selina (Celestine Gachuhi) and Nelson (Pascal Tokodi). PHOTO | COURTESY

The long-running Kenyan telenovela, ‘Selina’, has finally come to an end, with the season finale set for April 8, 2022.

Since its maiden show in 2018, the Swahili TV series has kept viewers on the edge of their seats with drama, romance, heartbreak, intrigue and mystery in the wealthy Makenzi family.

The lead character, Selina (Celestine Gachuhi) is a smart young woman from a humble background, but whose intelligence lands her a spot at a top university.

But her dreams are ruined by her jealous and wicked stepmother and she ends up working as a house help in the Makenzi household, where she meets and falls in love with Nelson (Pascal Tokodi).

However, the two lovebirds seem to be jinxed, with all their plans to settled down as a married couple being derailed by endless misfortunes.

All that will come to an end in the final episode. Actress Celestine and the rest of the show’s cast have already toasted to the culmination of the telenovela.

“Five years, 970 episodes, 6 seasons. To God be the glory. To all you my fans, I love you and God bless you. To many more. Onto the next chapter of my life and see you on your screens again,” Celestine wrote in an Instagram post with a video of the cast and production crew popping champagne to mark the end of the series.

The soon to end show brought together a star-studded cast of award-winning actors, including Bridget Shighadi, Abel Munga, Brenda Wairimu and Peter Kamau.