Marketing Society of Kenya celebrate 60th birthday





The Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) is celebrating 60 years of existence as the force behind the success of businesses in Kenya.

The national umbrella body for all marketers in Kenya held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was followed by the MSK 60 Year Celebratory Event and Cocktail at the Kempinsky Hotel in Nairobi.

The event brought together the country’s top marketers and business leaders who praised MSK for playing a critical role in building the capacity of marketing, communications, advertising, and sales for local industry players to ensure effectiveness in service delivery and overall increased profits for social-economic growth.

Speaking at the event, the Society’s Chairman Mr Charles Kariuki highlighted MSK’s strategic plan geared towards providing business development support to local entrepreneurs and businesses to influence the social-economic progress of the country.

“One of the strategic plans for the Society is to promote access to investment knowledge and opportunities. The sector continues to diversify, and with digital transformation, we need marketers to be able to access finance to build their capacity and purchase innovative infrastructure to ensure that they meet international standards, said Kariuki.

BIDCO Africa’s Group Director Chris Diaz spoke passionately about the need for MSK members to embrace innovation and technology to stay competitive globally.

“I congratulate MSK for 60 years and mine is to encourage young leaders to grab this vital revenue generating career and start up new entrepreneurship using technology and support from the senior marketers and business leaders,” stated Diaz, who also once chaired CIM Kenya.

Diaz who also sits at the board of East Africa Business Council as a Director, sought to congratulate Democratic Republic of Congo upon its admission to the East African Community.

“I thank the leadership of our President Uhuru Kenyatta who is also the EAC Chairman for making this dream come true. The entry of DRC opens presents prospects for a robust integration dream as we grow the market from 160 million people to over 259 million market to offer excellent investments and trade growth in Africa,” added Mr. Diaz

Nairobi County Women Representative, Hon. Esther Passaris who was the chief guest called on Kenyans to embrace requiste peace during the current political season to create an environment good enough for business.

“It is the marketing sector that will help our country maintain peace and prosperity during this political season,” said Passaris.