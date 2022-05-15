‘Loser’ Waiguru pledges to back Ruto, Gachagua





Anne Waiguru has conceeded defeat after failing to be named Deputy President William Ruto, and promised to back Rigathi Gachagua, who was nominated for the role.

The Kirinyaga governor spoke at the unveiling of Gachagua as Ruto’s running mate ahead of the August 9 polls.

The high ranking politician explained she took the loss in good grace and accepted defeat.

“As you’ve heard, I missed it by a whisker but I give my 150% support. I will stand and support DP Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua to win in the coming election,” said the governor.

Many Kenyans have expressed their thoughts in regards to Ruto’s choice of running mate as they had speculated Waiguru stood a good chance to stand by the DP’s side in office.

This comes three weeks after a youth league of leaders from Central Kenya had urged Ruto to pick Waiguru as his number two.

The league which consists of youth leaders from across the country had cited Waiguru’s transformation leadership as a factor that should be considered in making that decision.

Similarly, a section of women from Kirinyaga endorsed Waiguru for the role.

Waiguru who served as Devolution minister has several loyalists and critics in equal measure with some pointing on her decision to ditch President Uhuru Kenyatta for Ruto, and the supposed scandals that have dogged her career in public service as reasons.