Maddox opens up on Boondocks gang split





Maddox, a musician formerly of the Boondocks gang, has opened up about what led to the split of their three-man gengetone group which led him to pursue a solo music career.

In an online interview, the singer explained the split was inspired by the need for Exray and Odi wa Murang’a to pursue solo projects which left him struggling to keep the Boondocks gang brand alive.

“We started the Boondocks gang in 2015. Things were good as we would get booked many times and had back-to-back events and shows. When corona hit is when things started changing a bit. But even then we were still a group despite the struggles brought about by the pandemic,” said Maddox.

The singer says the group struggled to raise funds to produce music as they depended greatly on gigs and events which were called off across the country as a cautionary measure.

“We thought that after a year, corona would have ended and that we would be back to performing at shows and events because that’s how we make money but with the measures that were in place at the time, things got worse,” he recalls.

He also narrated how he noticed a shift in the group before they disbanded.

“The first time I noticed things were changing in the group was when we were set to record and not all group members were present. Exray and Odi wa Murang’a would sometimes skip sessions and other times only one of them would show up and the other doesn’t,”

“I was left alone to drop a couple of songs to our main channel to keep it running with content,” he says.

The group is yet to release a hit in almost a year with their collabo with gengetone stars, Rekles (Ethic), and Guzman (Mbogi Genje) dubbed Sijazoea ivo the most recent song.