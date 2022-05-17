Why Kalonzo dumped Raila





Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has announced he will fly the Wiper party ticket in the August polls.

He also named Andrew Sunkuli as his running mate.

The Wiper leader argued he was pushed out of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Coalition because of lack of good faith in the engagement in the Mr Odinga-led outfit, complaining of being treated to politics of deceit and betrayal.

He pointed out that since his declaration to support Mr Odinga for the third time a lot of things have happened that have tended to negate that very spirit he had.

Citing the panel interview as one of them, he said he appeared before the panel out of humility but then afterwards he was kept in the dark of the ongoing.

Thereafter, Odinga would make the unilateral decision to name Ms Karua as his running mate despite agreement that it will be a collective choice involving the Azimio council.

This, he said, despite his opposition to the choice, saying it will be met with overwhelming opposition as Kenyans had assumed he was the automatic candidate for the position.

“And therefore, we have agreed to go our separate ways and compare notes as we move on. I wish him with his running mate well,” said Mr Musyoka at SKM Command Centre in Karen, Nairobi accompanied by Mr Moi.

He said he will soon be hitting the ground running starting with a launch of his manifesto which is pegged on a 24-hour economy as well as the fight to rid the country off corruption, adding that he is offering an alternative between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio.

“For how long do people expect Kalonzo to be the one to sacrifice? We have sacrificed for too long. And as we speak, my name is before IEBC as a presidential candidate for Wiper democratic movement,” he said.

Mr Musyoka said he is not going back and will remain firm together with his deputy Mr Sunkuli whom he settled on from a list of four possible candidates.

“And if not for OKA being in a legal complication in Azimio, I would have convinced my brother Gideon to be my running mate,” he said.

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua supported his party leader’s decision to go it alone, saying he is exercising his democratic right and that there is no political agreement that supersedes the Constitution.

“Azimio decided to pursue excitement instead of numbers. I can tell you for sure that on August 9, the name of Kalonzo will be on the ballot,” he said.

Matungulu MP Stephen Mule echoed Senator Wambua’s sentiments, saying the window of negotiation is closed.

“We are moving forward and we will hit the ground running by launching our manifesto and economic blueprint,” he said.