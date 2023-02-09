Magoha’s daughter-in-law, grandchild pay tear-jerking tributes





Hailed as an academic giant, the late George Albert Omore Magoha died on January 24, 2023, at the Nairobi Hospital following a cardiac arrest. He was 71.

He left behind a widow, Nigerian-Kenyan Dr Barbara Odudu Magoha, a son, Dr Micheal Magoha, a daughter-in-law, Dr. Judy Githinji, and their child, three-year-old Barbara Aloo Mogoho.

In a 48-page funeral program celebrating the life and times of the late George Magoha, Dr Githinji, and little Barbara paid heartfelt tributes to the late Magoha, hailing him as being a loving and accepting father-in-law; and a grandpa who enjoyed pushing his grandchild on her bike whenever they got to spend time together.

Below are their heartfelt tributes:

“Dear Dad, From the very beginning, you touched my heart with the love, support, and acceptance I felt from you. You treated me just like your own daughter, and I was consistently basking in the warmth of your kindness and love.

Thank you for reminding me every day through your actions of the importance of family and putting God first. I look to God with the most grateful heart knowing that He blessed me with the most selfless, pure-of-heart, kind, and loving father-in-law.

He who began a good work in you surely brought it to completion. May you rest in perfect peace until we meet again. Love, Judy,” said Dr Githinji.

On her part, little Barbara’s tribute included an apology for always keeping her grandfather awake many nights.

“Dear Kwara, I came into this world about 3 years ago on a Friday at exactly 4.26 pm. Kwara, you were at the hospital at exactly 4:00pm, awaiting my arrival.

You were one of the first people I met on this earth and one of those who loved me the most. Thank you for loving me so much, for playing with me until you were bone tired, for pushing me around on my bike and for all those days we spent together, just you and I.

I get a lot of comments about how stylish I am grandpa, and I definitely know where I got that from! Thank you for all the dresses and for making me just as stylish and fashionable as you are.

+Your 70th birthday was one for the books, we sang a lot, played with balloons, and ate a lot of delicious cake and candy.

Mummy and Daddy could not stop me because I was with grandpa. Oh! what an incredible day that was.

Sorry for all the nights I kept you awake, but deep down I know you loved every minute of it because you always woke up with a smile when you saw me besides you.

What I wouldn’t give to have that again, but I know you will always be by my side smiling just like you used to.

I will never forget you grandpa, and I thank God that I started my life on such a high note with you as my grandfather. The three years we spent together will be cherished as some of the best years of my long life to come. I will always love you,” said little Barbara.

