Inside the late Professor George Magoha’s 48 page funeral program





The funeral program for the late Professor George Albert Omore Magoha, the former cabinet secretary for Education in the Jubilee administration, is 48 pages long. The late Magoha died on January 24, 2023, at the age of 71 following a cardiac arrest.

Inside the 48 page funeral program, an itinerary for funeral processions to various institutions around the country were outlined for between February 8 to February 11, 2023, when he will be laid to rest at his Umiru home in Yala, Siaya County.

Additionally, the funeral program listed the following schedules: funeral procession from his Lavington home to Consolata Shrine, Westlands for a requiem mass on February 9 to be led by the Archbishop of Nairobi, Most Rev. Philip Anyolo.

A host of high profile Kenyans and foreigners are set to speak at the mass before another mass is held later the same day at the late Magoha’s Lavington home.

On February 10, 2023, the funeral procession will head to Yala Township Primary School and St Mary’s School Yala led by the Starehe School boys band before arriving at the Umiru residence for an overnight stay. A requiem mass will be held in Umiru where tens of his family are set to pay tribute to the fallen academic giant.

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, a procession of academicians will head from the Umiru home to Odera Akang’o University where the late Magoha’s body will be received. Tributes are set to be given by various representatives for government, academicians, Parliamentarians, doctors/surgeons. A requiem mass will be led by the Archbishop of Kisumu, Most Rev Maurice Muhatia in collaboration with 9 other reverends.

The late Magoha will receive his final blessing at 2:40 PM before being laid to rest. The funeral and burial will be emceed by Honorable Raphael Tuju and Dr Joseph Oluoch.

The extensive funeral program also outlined the specific hymns and prayers that will be sang over all the days including How Great Thou Art, Penitential Rite, Bible readings from books including Psalms, Thessalonians, Timothy and John; Fumbo La Imani, Pokea Moyo Wangu and It Is Well With My Soul among other works.

Six pages in the 48-page funeral book were dedicated to telling the illustrious life story of the late George Magoha while three pages were allocated to tributes from his family.

Six pages were filled with photographic memorials of the late Magoha throughout his lifetime while tributes and messages of condolences from various mourners including President William Ruto and former president Uhuru Kenyatta took up 13 of the final pages.

