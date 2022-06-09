Man who threatened to strangle his wife charged with issuing death threats





A man who allegedly threatened to strangle his wife and burn her inside her house has been charged with issuing death threats.

The accused, David Kipngetich Bett, is facing charges of threatening to kill Persis Chepkoech Kuyioni in Dagoretti in Nairobi on diverse dates between May 15 and June 6, 2022.

The Kibera Law Courts heard how Mr Bett has been allegedly uttering words intended to instill fear on the complainant. The court also heard how the couple have had a troubled marriage, which at one point led to their separation upon which Ms Kuyioni moved out and rented a house.

The accused is reported to have followed the complainant to her house where he attempted to strangle her before she was rescued by relatives and neighbours. Even after that incident, Mr Bett allegedly kept threatening to kill the complainant over claims of infidelity.

The accused denied the charges before Resident Magistrate Jaqueline Onjwang who released him on a bond of Sh200,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000. The case will be mentioned on June 29, 2022 for a pretrial and fixing of hearing dates.