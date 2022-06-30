Maxine Wahome receives Sh1 million from Safaricom for Safari Rally feat





Safaricom PLC has awarded Kenyan rally driver Maxine Wahome with Sh1 million following her exploits in the just concluded WRC Safari Rally.

Maxine, navigated by Waigwa Murage, emerged victorious in the WRC3 category, to become the first female to win a round in the event that attracted top rally drivers in the world.

The 26-year-old’s achievements have since been applauded by the motorsport fraternity both home and abroad.

Among those who have congratulated her is British motorsport legend and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Following the win, Maxine thanked her team and sponsors for helping her achieve this milestone, adding that she hopes more women will compete in the next rally.

“I am very excited about finishing the rally which is among the toughest in the world. I am grateful to my team for supporting me through the preparations and the rally itself. I am also grateful to my sponsors for giving me the privilege of being the only female driver who competed and finished at this year’s WRC Safari Rally. I hope more women will compete next year, and we can make history,” she said.

Maxine, who was making her WRC3 debut on home soil in a Ford Fiesta, has now shifted her focus to the African Rally Championships where she is hoping to improve her performance.