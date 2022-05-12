‘Mchele’ chronicles: Kenyan men narrate ordeals of being drugged





Kenyan men have narrated horrible experiences of how they have been drugged in some night clubs.

It all started when one man recounted on Twitter how he was once drugged by some woman who left him unconscious.

The man said he also lost his phone and an undisclosed amount of cash during that incident.

Before I proceed with this thread I’d like to mention I’m looking for this lady who left me unconscious, on auto pilot, almost dead. Disappeared with my phone and transferred money from my Mpesa to a Stephen Wamai 0726 ***757, & an accomplice Elisiphina Wamaitha Gitau 0799***772 pic.twitter.com/bQRTfZgugN — Gamechanger (@GamechangerKe) May 11, 2022

His post opened a floodgate of posts by other men who also narrated how the fell victim to women make a living from drugging and robbing their victims using what is popular known as ‘mchele,’ a drug which is medically known as Stilnox.

Others claimed that some unscrupulous bar tenders and waitresses collude with the culprits to drug and rob their patrons.

Drugging incidents are common in Kenya with extreme cases involving sexual assault.

The spiking substances range from cocktail of alcohol drinks, date rape drugs, illegal drugs and prescription drugs such as stimulants, opiates, tranquilizers and sedatives.

Here are a simple of what some spiking victims shared on Twitter:

A month ago I was drugged. Stolen from and left for the dead. It took me three days to gain consciousness,and fully come back to my senses. If that is something to laugh about, heri wewe. But trust me, I can never wish such even on an imbecile like you. It’s an NDE https://t.co/odmNERuIII — Theuri (@toxyk254) May 12, 2022

So sad. Issue ya mchele iko since kitambo, sasa ni ka imelipuka. Maybe we need to have conversations about staying safe in public places mpaka ile siku hii kitu itakua dealt with. Zamani ilikua madem wakikua drugged & ppl looked out for them, sasa ni machali wachekiwe or watadedi https://t.co/SRj8axV9dH — Corbyn was right. Again. ✊🏽 (@mariamaria05) May 12, 2022

A guy I know has never been normal mind wise since being drugged in 2017 aboard a Public bus enroute to Western Kenya. — Edwin Okoti (@edokot) May 12, 2022

A guy was drugged in a bar in Langata in 2012, he was in comma until last year when he died. — Tilingi 🐘🐘🐘 (@ArapTilingi) May 12, 2022

A drunk person was drugged and robbed but the blame is still on the drunk person. The lady is still free. Is this fair? 😭😭💔💔 — Sir-Rap-A-Lot (@Osama_otero) May 12, 2022