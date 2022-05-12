Where Uhuru will ‘say goodbye’ to Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives his remarks at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi County during celebrations to mark Jamhuri Day 2021. PHOTO | PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives his remarks at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi County during celebrations to mark Jamhuri Day 2021. PHOTO | PSCU





President Uhuru Kenyatta will preside over his last national celebrations on June 1 at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

Speaking on Thursday evening at Uhuru Gardens, where President Kenyatta will lead Kenyans in celebrating Madaraka Day, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said there will be room for 30,000 people to attend the event.

The venue is currently being for the Madaraka Day, an annual commemoration of Kenya’s attainment of internal self-rule from the British.

“This year’s Madaraka Day is significant because it will be the last for this regime and we decided it would be celebrated here breaking the tradition of celebrating it in the counties,” PS Kibicho said.

Last year on December 12, President Kenyatta led Kenyans in celebrating Jamhuri Day at the same venue.

Madaraka Day celebrations will come 69 days before Kenyans go to the polls to elect a new president who will succeed President Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta was first elected into office in 2013 and is serving his second and last term in office.

The next public holidays in Kenya, after Madaraka Day, will be Utamaduni Day (previously Moi Day) on October 10 and Mashujaa Day (previously Kenyatta Day) on October 20.

By that time, President Kenyatta will have left office with Kenyans having a elected a new president.