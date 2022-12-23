Media Council of Kenya condemns brutal murder of journalist





The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has condemned the Wednesday, December 21, 2022, murder of Standard journalist Mr Moses Okiror Omusolo.

In a statement, MCK which is the body that promotes and protects the freedom and independence of the media asked the police to speed up investigations and ensure that they get to the bottom of the matter by arresting his killers.

“We call on the National Police Service (NPS) to conduct speedy investigations into the heinous act and appropriate judicial action taken against the perpetrators,” the statement released on Friday, December 23, 2022, read in part.

The body of the media personality was found dumped along Kang’undo Road in Nairobi County and police are yet to give an update of what really transpired.

The cause of the journalist’s death is yet to be established. The deceased also penned articles for Nation Media Group.

Mr Omusulo had recently gotten engaged and he was planning his wedding that would have taken place in February 2023. He was a graduate of Masinde Muliro University class of 2013.

According to the police a black backpack, with personal documents, was recovered next to the body of the deceased.

Police also believe the deceased may have been killed elsewhere and his body dumped in the ditch where it was found.

“The body of the deceased was taken to the mortuary and currently investigations are ongoing to ascertain what might have transpired,” said Mr Adamson Bungei, the Nairobi County police boss.

His death comes just a year after another journalist identified as Gatonye Gathura was found dead and his body taken to Naivasha Sub-County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Mr Gatonye went missing on October 21, 2021 and his body was booked at the morgue on October 26, 2021 as “an unknown male adult.”

Police then said that his body had been found dumped on the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu Road on the same day he went missing.

It took the intervention of the Registrar of Persons to use fingerprints to establish the identity of the late.

Police believe Mr Gathura may have been strangled as a copper wire was found tied around his neck.