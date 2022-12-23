State House rubbishes Raila’s report criticizing President Ruto’s 100 days





State House has rubbished claims by opposition leader Raila Odinga that President William Ruto’s first 100 days in office could be equated to a ‘road to nowhere’.

State House spokesperson Hussein Mohammed argued that despite Mr Odinga’s stance, Kenyans are aware President Ruto’s administration is working round the clock to improve their livelihoods.

Mohammed also predicted that Kenyans will overwhelmingly back President Ruto as he bids to mend the country’s economy and hand him another term in the 2027 polls.

“The beauty of our democracy. Everyone doing their job. The people are the true judges of President Ruto’s achievement so far, and the people will decide in the next election,” Mr Mohamed said as quoted by Citizen digital.

Mr Odinga recently released a detailed report on President Ruto’s stint at the helm after four months in which he suggested that Kenyans are worse off under the current regime as compared to that of former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Odinga explained that the decision to remove subsidies on the prices of Unga, fuel and electricity has hurt Kenyans’ pockets.

“Where Kenyans expected and deserved a massive stimulus package to bail them out of the devastating economic circumstances, they got hit with the cancellation of subsidies that had cushioned millions from the pain,” observed Odinga.

Also read: Ex-Kisii governor James Ongwae shortlisted for government job after dumping Raila

Promises Ruto has struggled to keep in his first 100 days

WATCH: Residents throng MP Peter Salasya’s home in anticipation of Christmas goodies