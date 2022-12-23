South African DJs to grace Ultimate Christmas Eve Amapiano Party

Reggae fans packed the dome during the Umoja Splash Festival held on July 6, 2019 at the Uhuru Gardens and headlined by Jamaican Reggae Artist Jah Cure. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Reggae fans packed the dome during the Umoja Splash Festival held on July 6, 2019 at the Uhuru Gardens and headlined by Jamaican Reggae Artist Jah Cure. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





Major League DJz are coming to Kenya on December 24, 2022, for a live concert dubbed ‘Double Revolution’ at The Winning Post, Ngong Racecourse to usher in Christmas in style.

Known for their sold-out events called “Major League Gardens” which is an electric blend of live hip-hop and house music performances with various artistes, they leave their fans yearning for more.

They have performed alongside numerous South African and international artists such as, recently, Burna Boy and Kid Cudi, have collaborated with international female rapper Doja Cat, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, DJ Maphorisa, and Major Lazer, and hosted parties for known artists like 50 Cent, Akon, and Fat Joe.

The twin duo has been on stage with other high-ranking DJs such as DJ Fresh, Euphonik, Roger Goode, DJ Trauma, DJ Drama, and DJ Woo Kid. During past Kenyan concerts, they have featured DJ Grauchi, DJ Katta, DJ Shinski, and DJ Malaika to mention just a few.

This marks exactly a year since their last Kenyan performance.

Early bird tickets are available on thc.hustlesasa.shop.

Major League DJz is a South African hip-hop/kwaito music band consisting of the twin brothers, Bandile and Banele Mbere. The duo has completely revolutionized kwaito music into the modern urban culture of music.

The South African-based group found their love for music after moving from Boston, Ma, to Johannesburg at a young age. There, their father taught them how to play and master the piano and introduced them to various genres of music, including jazz, gospel, and hip-hop.

However, the Major League twins were highly influenced by hip-hop and jazz music, which set their pace in the entertainment industry as teenagers. In primary school, the duo used to play the piano, and after completing high school, they started DJ and music production.

In September 2022, the spin masters made history by breaking the world record for the longest DJ set. The previous record was 72 hours, and they set out to do a 75-hour set and succeeded.

Also read: Media Council of Kenya condemns brutal murder of journalist

Malindi based Police officer commits suicide