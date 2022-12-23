Join our Telegram Channel
WATCH: Residents throng MP Peter Salasya’s home in anticipation of Christmas goodies

By Winnie Onyando December 23rd, 2022 1 min read

Kakamega residents have thronged the home of a youthful lawmaker in anticipation of free goodies during the festive season.

Mumias East lawmaker Peter Salasya shared images and videos showing hundreds of residents queuing at his homestead.

Salasya claimed the residents had queued at his home since morning and hoped he will ‘manage’ to take care of them. He attributed the long queues to ‘poverty’.

Kenyans almost always expect goodies from politicians, the financially able and those in power.

The goodies range from school fees, medical fees, pocket money, alcohol money, foodstuff, and job opportunities.

The situation has been worsened by the rise in the cost of living.

Government records show the annual inflation accelerated for the eighth straight month to 9.6 percent in October 2022 from 9.2 percent in September and above market forecasts of 9.5 percent.

This has made prices of various commodities such as Unga, sugar, and cooking oil to increase.

The high cost of living is also attributed to the high cost of fuel price.

