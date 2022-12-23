WATCH: Residents throng MP Peter Salasya’s home in anticipation of Christmas goodies

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya at Parliament Buildings on September 8, 2022 after he was sworn in. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Kakamega residents have thronged the home of a youthful lawmaker in anticipation of free goodies during the festive season.

Mumias East lawmaker Peter Salasya shared images and videos showing hundreds of residents queuing at his homestead.

Salasya claimed the residents had queued at his home since morning and hoped he will ‘manage’ to take care of them. He attributed the long queues to ‘poverty’.

Its morning but whole my compound is full .I will try to manage this but one day kenya will overcome poverty pic.twitter.com/9NTE2P3IMn — Peter K. Salasya, MP (@P_Salasya) December 23, 2022

Kenyans almost always expect goodies from politicians, the financially able and those in power.

The goodies range from school fees, medical fees, pocket money, alcohol money, foodstuff, and job opportunities.

The situation has been worsened by the rise in the cost of living.

Government records show the annual inflation accelerated for the eighth straight month to 9.6 percent in October 2022 from 9.2 percent in September and above market forecasts of 9.5 percent.

This has made prices of various commodities such as Unga, sugar, and cooking oil to increase.

The high cost of living is also attributed to the high cost of fuel price.

