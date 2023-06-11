Mercy Kyallo: Why I never publicise my relationships





Mercy Kyallo, a younger sibling to media personality Betty Kyallo, has opened up as to why she never publicized her relationships in the past.

In an interview, Mercy who admitted to having dated much older guys, shared that fear of being scrutinized and being judged drove her to keep mum about her personal affairs.

While she created good memories with the men she dated, Mercy noted she took photos with them but was afraid of posting them.

“Because people would judge you, talk about you, the bad eye. You know for an older guy it is hard to…cause he might be looked for by the second or third wife,” she said.

A couple of months ago, Mercy recently surprised her fans by teasing her newfound love, a bearded man whom Nairobi News identified as Robert but fondly called Robby.

The affectionate photo she shared set the internet abuzz with speculation about their relationship although, she did not reveal the face.

While her sister, Betty, was cautious to ‘warn’ her of the potential damage that it could bring to her once everything goes sideways, Mercy held the perspective.

“If the Obamas and the Beyonces are not hiding, who am I to hide him?” she confidently asserted in an exclusive interview.

She added that she viewed her relationship as something worth celebrating openly, regardless of the challenges that might arise.

“And yes, I may not be married yet, but I consider myself successful. In the past, I have had amazing people in my life with whom I shared incredible moments, but I refrained from posting about them due to the fear of public judgment and the relationship faltering,” she explained.

During the Kyallo Kulture launch event, Mercy and Robert were spotted maintaining a respectful distance from each other. The two love birds’ connection blossomed through a mutual acquaintance, Betty, who happened to be Robby’s client.

