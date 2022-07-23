Nick Mutuma’s new show ‘Black Shines Brightest Stories’ to premiere today





You’ve seen him and loved him on screen, as the boy toy Luka in Tabasamu or the conflicted heartthrob Leo in MTV’s Shuga. He’s even courted Nigerians playing Tomide in Lowladee’s romantic comedy series This Is It.

Then in 2019 he proved that he is just as good behind the camera as he is on set with his rom-com You Again.

Thereafter, in 2020 he directed Sincerely Daisy, which became to first Kenyan film to stream on Netflix. He has also directed Singleton Stories which aired on NTV for two seasons.

Yes, we are talking about Nick Mutuma. Now, the renowned Kenyan actor, film director and has attained yet another milestone with his Black Shines Brightest Stories which premieres today on Maisha Magic at 6:30pm.

The series uncovers how Kenyan creatives in music, fashion, food and arts explores their passion for what they do, their appreciation of their cultures and their aspirations as young creatives. The show is part of the Guinness Black Shines Brightest campaign that celebrates African creativity and ingenuity.

The show will feature some of Kenya’s most talented creatives including fashion designer Boguk, visual artist Catherine Jepkemboi popularly known as Minicheps, Samantha and Natalie, the founders of Mama Rocks Gourmet Burgers and renowned producer DJ Suraj.

Mutuma said the viewers should look forward to unfiltered personalised accounts from these creatives who are inspiring the younger generation through their work.

“Black Shines Brightest Stories is an immersive journey into the diverse creative talent that Kenya has to offer. It reveals the challenges that these creatives have faced along the way and the resounding success they are now reaping as a result,” Mutuma told Nairobi News.

Mutuma said this will be the first of more collaborations as part of the Black Shines Brightest campaign by Guinness. These collaborations will continue to celebrate Africans in their creative elements.