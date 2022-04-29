Nigerian actor Yul Edochie criticized by dad for marrying second wife,





Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has introduced a colleague as his second wife and mother of his newborn son.

“It’s the time for the world to meet my son. His name is Star Dike Munachismo Yul-Edochie, born to my second wife Judy Austin and I love him so much just as much as I love my other children,” he posted on Instagram.

Yul’s first wife May Yul-Edochie, in a comment to the post of the star’s child with actress Judy Muoghalu said, “May God judge you both.”

However, Yul’s father, veteran actor Pete Edochie, has expressed disappointment in his son.

In a post that sparked reactions on social media, Pete said, “Marrying two women doesn’t mean you are a man, it just means you are about to suffer & breed confusion among your generations.”

Pete has warned against the danger of polygamy and extramarital affairs, adding, “I want the whole world and Nigerians to understand that as an Igbo man, I never support my son actions and as a statesman, I only Recognized his first wife as the only authenticated wife of my son, the rest is banished from entering my household.”

According to reports, Yul cheated on his wife and dated the actress he has been working with before impregnating and marrying her secretly.

However, Yul has assured his fans that he still loves his first wife and posted, “Number one ❤️❤️❤️❤️@mayyuledochie Undisputed.”