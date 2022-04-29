Nairobi ranked among Africa’s richest cities





Nairobi has again been voted amongst the richest cities in Africa.

Ranking at number six, with a total wealth of Sh5.5 trillion, Nairobi is considered one of the fastest growing cities in the world according to Africa Wealth Report 2022.

South African cities Johannesburg and Cape Town were ranked first and second in the report with Egypt’s capital city Cairo third.

Nigeria’s capital Lagos is fourth, while Durban cities is fifth ranked, just ahead of Nairobi.

South Africa’s Pretoria came in number 7, ahead of Morocco’s capital Casablanca Ghana’s Accra and Angola Luanda placed ninth and tenth respectively.

Affluent parts of Nairobi include Runda Estate, Lavington, Kitisuru, Kare and Muthaiga.

Major industries in Kenya’s capital city include financial services, real estate, tourism, media, clothing, textiles, processed foods, beverages and cigarettes.

Nairobi is famed for being the only city with a National Park which provides a haven for wildlife that houses many creatures.

On the edge of the park there is a Giraffe Center which provides an opportunity for local and international visitors to come into close contact with the world’s tallest species, the giraffe.

Nairobi also hosts UN headquarters, global media houses’ like BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera Africa headquarters and Coca Cola Africa headquarters.

Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa also makes the list at position 23. The city is famed for its beaches and historical significance was well being one of the most popular tourist destination in Kenya.

The report also indicates that Africa’s ‘Big 5’ private wealth markets (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, and Kenya) account for over 50% of the continent’s total private wealth.