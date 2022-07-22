Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

HashtagSportsWhat's Hot

Omanyala bashed online for defending the government over visa woes

By Wangu Kanuri July 22nd, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have taken offence with sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala for absolving the government over the visa hitch that delayed his travel plans to the US for the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

This after Omanyala on Friday asked Kenyans to stop blaming the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed for the incident.

“Like I said, there is no one to blame for my visa delay. We all as athletes went for visa interviews to the embassy. After that I was sent supplementary questions that needed clarification. But on Thursday, a day before my race, my visa was not out. In fact the Ministry of Sports through CS Amb. Amina was instrumental in my visa being granted once the issue was raised,” Omanyala wrote on his social media accounts.

But Kenyans online are hearing none of it. Here are some of their reactions:

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Cooperative University student stabbed to death in Rongai