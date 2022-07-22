Omanyala bashed online for defending the government over visa woes

Ferdinand Omanyala reacts after winning the men's 100m final during the national trials for the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi on June 25, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have taken offence with sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala for absolving the government over the visa hitch that delayed his travel plans to the US for the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

This after Omanyala on Friday asked Kenyans to stop blaming the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed for the incident.

“Like I said, there is no one to blame for my visa delay. We all as athletes went for visa interviews to the embassy. After that I was sent supplementary questions that needed clarification. But on Thursday, a day before my race, my visa was not out. In fact the Ministry of Sports through CS Amb. Amina was instrumental in my visa being granted once the issue was raised,” Omanyala wrote on his social media accounts.

But Kenyans online are hearing none of it. Here are some of their reactions:

Ferdinand Omanyala has said Amina Mohamed is whiter than Real Madrid's home jersey, and anyone who wants to catch him handball should go play over there. TRANSLATION: Kila mtu achunge unga yake. Subsidy ni ya muda tu. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) July 22, 2022

Omanyala is disrespecting KOT by defending the ministry of sports,Even our own GOAT kipchoge doesn’t defend the Kenyan government. — Manoti (@MwendiaJnr) July 22, 2022

Mmelilia uyo Omanyala last week yote mkitusi government calling out their incompetence lafu son aka pull a "you don't know him like I do" on y'all naisha bana — D3nnis (@Zuxanki) July 22, 2022

You see Omanyala however much you protect the government and the ministry they are down bad and you know that. There are several instances of Kenyan sports men and women in different sport categories suffering outthere. They don't care you cannot change it but advocate 4 better — D.U.D.E (@1960dude) July 22, 2022

.@moscakenya your Communication director is doing you no favors. What matters to us is that Omanyala should have been in Oregon early. He wasn't. So stop starting fights with him over bureaucratic detail. We don't care, and it doesn't help your case.https://t.co/mt7HALZalH — #LandIsNotProperty Mwalimu Wandia (@wmnjoya) July 22, 2022

Hii same country ndio yenye Conjestina alikuwa. Omanyala should really be careful. — Pioche🚢⚓ (@OwichBrio) July 22, 2022

What Omanyala is doing to KOT after they defended him pic.twitter.com/BG2FxdZ3xz — JUSTOO (@aldaitweep_) July 22, 2022

Once again, Omanyala should learn something from Eliud Kipchoge. — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) July 22, 2022

Omanyala, you are a hero already, don't try to be hero to those elites. They failed you man, it's written on the wall. — No Bliss (@Fort_Carter) July 22, 2022