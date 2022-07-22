Cooperative University student stabbed to death in Rongai





Police in Kajiado County have launched a manhunt for two suspects who allegedly stabbed and killed a third year student at Cooperative University.

The incident, which happened at Gataka area in Rongai, sparked protests by students of the institution who lit bonfires while calling for immediate police action.

The area Sub-county police commander Joakim Mecha said they have recorded statements from neighbours over Mr Vincent Omwamba’s fatal stabbing. The deceased was a student of Information Technology.

While Mr Mecha said the incident took place at 1pm, the student community, on the other hand, said it happened at 11pm.

The police boss said that immediately the matter was reported, the officers handed over the case to detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to John Gitau, a student at the university, their colleague was stabbed several times by the assailants who then fled with his phone and bag.

“He was heading home in the company of other friends when he was attacked. His friends managed to escape but he was cornered and stabbed to death,” said Gitau.

The student was rushed to a hospital within Rongai and he was subsequently referred to Kenyatta National Referral Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His body was taken to the facility’s mortuary awaiting postmortem.