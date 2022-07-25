Omar Lali: Why I don’t shave my beard

Omar Lali, the boyfriend of the late Tecra Muigai, who was charged with her murder. FILE PHOTO

Omar Lali, the boyfriend of the late Tecra Muigai, who was charged with her murder. FILE PHOTO





Omar Lali suggests he is yet to move on from the untimely death of his girlfriend Tecra Muigai.

The Lamu boat operator lost his girlfriend in controversial circumstances in 2020.

He was arrested in connection with the death which he maintains was an ‘accident’ and later released after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) preferred no charges against him.

The DPP has since established an inquest aimed at getting to the bottom of the matter.

“I am single and not searching,” he explained in an online interview, adding that he remains hopeful that God will get him the right parner.

The 50-year-old also opened up on his choice of unkempt hair and heavy beard.

“People have called me a witch doctor because of how I look. This is my nature as I look like this by choice. It’s not that I don’t know how to trim or shave. This is my symbol, they define me. I have had them for six years now without trimming,” he added.

Lali, a Lamu-based boat operator, also shared how being thrust into the limelight following Muigai’s death did him more harm than good.

“I hate being famous. The incident was hurting but also took away my freedom. Fame took away my freedom and that sucks, which is why I don’t like to travel anymore. I used to love traveling so much before fame.”

The father of three mainly works as an escort for tourists at the Coast.