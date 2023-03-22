Pastor Elizabeth Wanjiru ‘was demanding her money’ when she died at ex-boyfriend’s house





The family of pastor Elizabeth Wanjiru, 38, says she had informed them that she was going to visit Mr Paul Mathenge Wanderi alias Dishon Mirugi in order to ask him to refund her money.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Ms Esther Mugure the sister of the deceased said that she was aware that Ms Wanjiru was to visit Mr Mirugi at his house in Maziwa, Kahawa West, Kasarani Sub County.

“She called me on Friday last week and informed that she was going to collect her money from her ex-boyfriend,” Ms Mugure said.

She narrated how she kept on calling her sister and they spoke until Sunday, March 19, 2023, when she called her and the person who answered the call was an officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Ms Mugure said that the officer was straight to the point as he told her that the sister had already passed away.

According to her, in December 2022, her sister called her from her Isinya home in Kajiado County to Nairobi county where she informed her that she was being threatened.

“She accused the pastor of threatening her just because she was demanding for her money. She had already made me aware of this,” Ms Mugure claimed.

Ms Tabitha Mwihaki, the mother of the deceased said that all she was interested in was knowing the truth.

Ms Mwihaki was so overwhelmed that she did not speak to the media so much as she kept on wailing in pain.

A police report filed at the Kahawa West Police Station in Kasarani sub-county in Nairobi, Mr Mirugi referred to Wanjiru as his ex-girlfriend.

A police source said this raised the question of why the musician welcomed her to his house and even left her there.

“He reported that he left his ex-girlfriend in his house and left for Thika Road and later tried reaching her through the phone, but she was not responding. He rushed back to the house in Maziwa sub-location and found her hanging from [a bed sheet tied to] the frame of his wardrobe,” the police report read in part.

