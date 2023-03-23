Samidoh’s women embark on new beginnings amid family drama





It would appear change is taking place in the households where popular vernacular singer Samidoh, born Samuel Muchoki, is the head of the home.

His two women- his wife, Edday Nderitu, and his on-off mistress, nominated Senator Karen Nyamu- announced that they were embarking on new beginnings for themselves as their ongoing family drama involving unwanted polygamy and infidelity continues to make headlines.

A day ago, Ms Nderitu announced she was ready to take on new adventures weeks after publicly reading her husband the riot act.

“I am ready for my next big adventure! Blessed week watu wangu. #nothingbutprayers #eddaynderitu,” said Ms Nderitu.

Also read: Nitarogwa! Samidoh warns trolls from posting his unfinished rental houses

Her followers applauded her, with some of them encouraging her to commit her next moves to God to illuminate her path amid the murky waters of Samidoh publicly cheating and humiliating her.

Hours later after Edday’s update, Karen Nyamu also unveiled her new beginning as well. The controversial Senator uploaded videos of herself working out in a gym, saying that she had put off working on her body for the longest time.

“Feels soo good. Been postponing gym for the longest with all the excuses, not any more. #day1 was light,” said Karen Nyamu.

In the span of the affair lasting four years now, Karen Nyamu gave birth in rapid succession, conceiving two children with Samidoh within a span of 16 months.

The drama surrounding the Samidoh households appears to have no end in sight. Despite claims that she was walking away from Samidoh after drunkenly humiliating herself at a Dubai club where Samidoh had been performing and accompanied by his wife, it would appear Nyamu has crawled back to the police officer for more love.

Aslo read: Gone too soon: Samidoh dedicates performance to his late nephew

They have since reunited, often popping up in photos of them attending funerals together, if not for one event where they recently celebrated their daughter’s one-year-old birthday. This reunion was not a walk in the park for Edday, who issued a statement where she ripped Samidoh and Nyamu apart three weeks ago.

“It has been exactly 15 years of marriage full of ups and down. It was humble beginnings where little was enough for us. For the last three years, it has been nothing but pain. I have remained faithful to you regardless of (the) disrespect, humiliation and being trolled on social media.

You’ve made me look dumb and took my silence for granted. I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you, and I am saying here again: I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10yrs, has no morals and zero respect to my family. ‘kiura Kia ngaba’ as you put it.

I have asked God every day to give me strength to pray for you but today I have nothing to tell God about you. You have drag and put me and my kids in an ocean of pain may you remember this day,” in a statement that went viral.

In prior statements, Samidoh had also claimed that Edday had cheated on him when they were younger but she claimed those were lies and that no man would stay with a woman who played him.

Also read: Martha Karua claims authorities hired looters at Azimio protests