Gospel singer Paul Mathenge Wanderi detained over ex-girlfriend’s death





The news of a detained pastor and gospel singer, Paul Mathenge Wanderi, has sent shockwaves through the community.

As investigations into the death of his ex-girlfriend, Pastor Elizabeth Wanjiru, continue, Wanderi remains in custody until Friday, March 24th, awaiting the ruling on his application to be released on bond.

According to his lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, a postmortem conducted at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital (KUTRH) indicated that Wanjiru committed suicide by asphyxia.

However, Corporal Japhet Omutelema of Kasarani DCI offices is seeking custodial orders to conduct a more comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Mr. Wanderi told the police that he had left Ms Wanjiru inside his house at Maziwa area of Kahawa west within Kasarani Sub-county as he headed towards Thika Superhighway.

He later tried reaching out through phone calls to her but she did pick his calls prompting him to return to the house where he claims to have found her unconscious, hanging on a bedsheet from the frame of his wardrobe.

The suspect told investigators that he would untie her and called his neighbors to assist and rush her to Jacaranda Maternity hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Mr Wanderi later carried Ms Wanjiru’s body in his personal car to Kiamumbi police station, where he was referred and escorted to Kahawa west police station before taking the body to Kenyatta KUTRH Mortuary.

He was then summoned to the police station, where he was detained. Cpl. Omutelema is seeking custodial orders to conduct a postmortem, record statements comprehensively, and have pastor Wanderi undergo a mental assessment.

Asphyxia is secondary top neck compression by a broad thing consistent with a bedsheet as alleged.

Dismissing the possibility of murder Mr Njiru told the court that the postmortem exercise was witnessed by the detective, two independent pathologists representing the deceased family Mr Wanderi and that of Ms Wanjiru.

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru persuaded the magistrate to release Mr Wanderi, arguing that his continued incarceration is unnecessary and curtailing his freedom.

He said nothing could change the scientific investigations that had established that the suspect had nothing to do with the deceased’s death.

Mr Wanderi was arrested last weekend after reporting Ms Wanjiru’s death.

Cpl. Omutelela told the court in an affidavit that Mr Wanderi reported the incident on March 18.

